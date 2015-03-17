Twice as not-nice-at-all! Jimmy Kimmel revealed in a new interview at SXSW on Monday, Mar. 16, that he has had not one, but two non-elective surgeries on his penis.

The late-night show host told the audience at a SXSW panel that his health scare involved his urethra, and it took several surgeries to fix.

"It just kind of closed up on its own," Kimmel, 47, told E! News of the unexpected medical condition. "I don't know why it happened. I still don't know why."

According to the father of three, the initial surgery, which took place "a long time ago," was a bust.

"I don’t know," Kimmel reflected. "The guy said: 'Your urethra is closing up and we need to operate on it.' And they did." Unfortunately, he had to go through a second procedure. "They said, 'Yeah, we didn’t really get it. It didn’t quite work. We have to do it again.' And they did it again"

Without disclosing more information about the cause of his unusual condition, Kimmel — who famously struggles with narcolepsy — described the experience as a "horrible process… a horrible, horrible process."

Naturally, the late-night host cracked a joke about the traumatic incident. "I'm a real pee hole," he quipped.

