Joey Fatone has been working on his fitness — and he wants more men to be open about cosmetic procedures they’ve had done.

“I’m not a huge person [for] working out,” the ’NSync singer, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with AirSculpt. “Sometimes even when you work out and people work out, there’s certain areas that you just cannot get rid of.”

Fatone explained that he had trouble with one area in particular and decided to consult with AirSculpt about body contouring. Within one month, he started to see results.

“It’s pretty crazy, pretty interesting how the results have worked very quickly,” he said, noting that his jawline and stomach have been looking noticeably slimmer lately. “Even when you work out, you don’t see the results right away. So, you literally see the results within less than a month.”

The pop star went on to note that he hasn’t “really measured” himself since the procedure, but he thinks he’s lost about 10 pounds.

“Every time I’ve been weighing myself, I’ve been around 245, 237. It bounces back and forth,” he told Us. “Everybody does that almost 10-pound kind of spread. And I just weighed myself and I was 225 and I’m like, ‘What?!’ I haven’t seen 220s in a very long time. So, I’m excited about it. And then obviously I think that’s just a kickstart to me to go forward and do more.”

Fatone explained that he wants to be open about how body contouring helped him because men so rarely talk about undergoing cosmetic work.

“So many women are very vocal about their procedures and things that they do. Why not men? What is the big deal?” he asked. “I mean, let’s be really real. My hair, I’ve done plugs in my hair. I know my hair was falling out. It’s not my fault. It’s genetics. What are we going to do? I’m going to put some plugs in. Heck yeah, I am. Same thing with my body. We were born in different ways genetically. … So, we just try to figure out, ‘How do we get rid of it?’”

Despite being in the public eye, Fatone said he doesn’t worry about what people think of his appearance — he just wants to make sure he stays healthy.

“Many people even say, ‘Well, if you look a certain way, you’d get more roles, and if you look this certain way, you’d do that,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘Well, I wasn’t built that way.’ I’ve never really been built that way. … If I can get to that weight maybe one day and look that great, maybe it’s just a goal that I would achieve. But I’m not that type of person that needs to be like, ‘I need to do this.’ I just want to be healthy.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi