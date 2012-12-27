Kimora Lee Simmons Rocks Sexy Red Bikini After Djimon Hounsou Split

With a body and an attitude like hers, it's not likely Kimora Lee Simmons will stay single for long!

PHOTOS: Biggest celebrity breakups of 2012

One month after announcing her split from actor Djimon Hounsou, the former Baby Phat designer showed off her slim bikini body while vacationing in St. Barts Dec. 22. Wearing a red two-piece and a gold belly chain, the 37-year-old flashed her megawatt smile as she frolicked in the water with daughters Ming, 12, and Aoki, 10, and son Kenzo, 3.

PHOTOS: The hottest celebrity bikini bodies

"Wishing you all a fabulous, happy, merry Christmas!" the former model tweeted. "Much love from my family to yours." The entrepreneur also shared a picture of her children posing with wives Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, who are also vacationing in the French West Indies.

After Hounsou, 48, announced their split Nov. 21, Simmons assured her Twitter followers that they have vowed to remain amicable. "The truth is Djimon and I have been separated for some time," she wrote. "We have remained happy, loving, co-parenting friends and family. We all have much to be thankful for."

VIDEO: Kimora Lee Simmons offers relationship advice

Prior to her nearly six-year relationship with Hounsou, Simmons was married to Def Jam founder Russell Simmons from 1998 until 2006; their divorce was finalized in 2009.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!