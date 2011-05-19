Kourtney Kardashian: My Stomach May Never Look the Same Post-Baby

Even though it's been nearly a year and a half since giving birth to her son Mason, Kourtney Kardashian (who shows off her impressive bikini bod on Shape magazine's June cover) still has moments of insecurity about her post-pregnancy body.

"I think everyone focuses on their stomach," the 32-year-old reality TV star says in an exclusive behind-the-scenes video on Shape.com. "After you have a baby, especially, you're like 'Will my stomach ever get back to how it was?' And I don't know if my stomach will ever look the same."

But that's not to say the new mom hasn't been putting in work to get her petite figure back in pre-baby form. "I have to get up at 7 a.m. every day, before everyone else, leave Mason in bed with Scott, and go for a run," Kardashian tells Shape. "Thirty minutes of cardio is right outside my door. My arms already look good from carrying a 25-pound baby around."

In addition to finding time to work out, the Kourtney and Kim Take New York star keeps a clean diet due to her claim that "the first place I gain weight is in my rear end."

"I use only organic foods for [Mason], and it made me think about what I put into my body too," she says. "I couldn't sit around eating cookies and expect him to eat vegetables. I've discovered I really liked eating that way."

