Trust your gut! Holistic nutritionist and founder of The Confidence Co Lexi Aiassa is a self-proclaimed foodie, but growing up she faced an array of digestive issues that prevented her from enjoying pizza, pasta, tacos, cake and even kale.

Instead of sulking, Aiassa was determined not to let being lactose intolerant and unable to digest foods high in sugar and fiber control her diet choices.

“I always had an array of digestive issues, but frankly, I thought it was perfectly normal. It took me until my mid-20s before I decided that maybe I should take a deeper look,” she tells Us Weekly.

“After seeing many doctors, getting a variety of tests and taking a series of prescriptions, most of my issues were either temporarily resolved or made much worse. After some personal research and experimentation, I found digestive enzymes and my issues with digestion started to dissipate. I felt in control for the first time,” she says.



While digestive enzymes helped, Aiassa had trouble finding a product that was plant-based and fit with her on-the-go lifestyle, so she took matters into her own hands.

“I teamed up with a group of experts to create my own premium proprietary digestive enzyme blend with the goal of disrupting the digestive space and helping others take back control of their gut,” she explains.

And that she did. Since the launch, celebrities like Olivia Culpo have become fans of the effective product that can easily be taken in between business meetings, while traveling, at a spontaneous dinner with friends or family and more.

“So much of life happens outside the home and we have the least control over what we eat when we’re eating out,” Aiassa shares.

“By designing our product to fit in your pocket or purse, we’ve eliminated the friction point that comes with carrying supplements. No more fumbling with bottles or carrying around a giant pill case,” she adds.

Another plus? You only need to take a small amount to feel the impact. “While other brands may sell large volume bottles, the dosage is such that you need to take three or four pills to get the results you’re looking for.”

Other than aiding with digestive issues, other results include having a stronger immune system, less bloating, weight loss and clearer skin.

“When we eat, foods that are not properly broken down through digestion become irritants and can create bacterial imbalances. … 70 percent of our immune system is located in your gut, so if your gut is unhealthy, your immune system will be extremely fragile,” she explains.

“Additionally, 90 percent of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that plays an integral role in our emotions and overall happiness, is created in the gut. This is a leading example of the gut-brain connection,” she continues.

“Finally, skin is our largest organ, and our skin is a direct reflection of what is going on inside of our bodies. It’s what shows the first signs of internal inflammation and digestive issues,” Aiassa says.