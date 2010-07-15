Lindsay Lohan Enters Rehab

Lindsay Lohan has entered rehab for the fourth time, UsMagazine.com has confirmed.

The actress, 24, checked into lawyer Robert Shapiro's sober living home, Pickford Lofts, Wednesday. Shapiro — a member of O.J.'s Simpson's defense team — started the center after his son, Brent, died of a drug overdose in 2005.

Lohan also reportedly hired Shapiro to help her fight her 90-day jail sentence after Shawn Chapman Holley quit.

Mom Dina Lohan and ex Samantha Ronson were photographed visiting Lindsay at the luxe West Hollywood facility, in which residents live in lofts with designer kitchens, Internet access and flat-screen TVs.

TMZ.com says that Shapiro will try to convince Judge Marsha Revel to reduce or eliminate Lohan's jail sentence. The Mean Girls star was also sentenced to 90 days in rehab after leaving jail.

But Deputy District Attorney Danette Meyers tells RadarOnline.com that won't work: "It's a really a moot point to ask Judge Revel to send Ms. Lohan to rehab only as Judge Revel has already sentenced her."

