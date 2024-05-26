Lizzo responded after South Park poked fun at weight loss drugs — and named one in her honor.

“Guys, my worst fear has been actualized. I’ve been referenced in a South Park episode. I’m so scared,” Lizzo, 36, said via Instagram on Saturday, May 25, before doing a side-by-side blind reaction of the segment.

In the Friday, May 24, special episode, titled “South Park: The End of Obesity,” the drug “Lizzo” is an alternative medication to Ozempic and Mounjaro.

“Now there’s a whole new obesity drug for those of us who can’t afford Ozempic and Mounajro. I’ve controlled all my cravings to be thinner, with Lizzo!” the character Sharon exclaimed, to which the singer’s jaw dropped.

Related: Celebrities Who’ve Spoken About Ozempic for Weight Loss Ozempic has become a hot topic when it comes to weight loss — with some stars confirming they have used the drug while others denied it. Chelsea Handler admitted during a January 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she unknowingly took the Type 2 diabetes medication, which is traditionally used to improve […]

The clip launched into a commercial for the drug, where a voiceover said, “FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90% less than Ozempic. … In case studies, 70% of patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed.”

While Lizzo placed her mouth over her hand as she watched the video, the fake commercial continued: “Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum.”

As the voiceover began to list off possible side effects to the drug, a character was seen holding up Lizzo’s album. “Ask about the power of not giving a f–k, with Lizzo,” the commercial concluded, to which Lizzo snapped her fingers and said, “Period.”

When the clip came to a close, Lizzo weighed in on the spoof. “That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that bitch,” she said. “I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f–k to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f–k I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years. I’m really that bitch and I show you how to not give a f–k and I’ll keep showing you how to not give a f–k.”

Related: Lizzo's Ups and Downs Over the Years: Plagiarism, Lawsuits and More Lizzo has made headlines over the years, both for her empowering music and controversial moments. In 2017 and 2019, the singer was accused of plagiarism by British singer Mina Lioness and producer Justin Raisen over her 2017 single “Truth Hurts.” The drama surrounded one of the song’s opening lines — “I just took a DNA […]

At the end of her message, Lizzo launched into her rendition of the song from the South Park commercial.

The parody comes months after Us Weekly confirmed that three of her former backup dancers named Lizzo in a lawsuit, alleging that she created a hostile work environment, promoted religious harassment, disability discrimination and sexual harassment.

Lizzo called the August 2023 allegations “false” and “too outrageous not to be addressed.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” Lizzo said at the time. “As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans.”