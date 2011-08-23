Megan Fox: Why I’m Removing My Marilyn Monroe Tattoo

Gentlemen may prefer blondes — but Megan Fox would now prefer to have her giant Marilyn Monroe tattoo erased from her right forearm.

PHOTOS: Megan's incredible body over the years

The 25-year-old star confirmed to Italian fashion magazine Amica that she is in the process of removing (via laser treatments) the talked-about portrait of the Hollywood legend from her famous body.

"I'm removing it," Fox says. "She was a negative person, she was disturbed, bipolar. I do not want to attract this kind of negative energy in my life." (Indeed, the notoriously troubled Monroe died in 1962 at age 36 of a drug overdose.)

PHOTOS: Other stars who've emulated Marilyn Monroe

But the Transformers bombshell has plenty of other body art staying on — with over nine other tattoos, including a quote in honor of her Passion Play costar Mickey Rourke on her ribcage, a tribal tattoo on her left wrist and another quote on her shoulder.

"Who knows, maybe I'll remove the others too, but the laser hurts."

PHOTOS: Weirdest celeb tattoos

Fox also fesses up to removing, like so many young women before her, a naval piercing.

"I did it when I was 16-years-old because I was a fan of Britney Spears," she explains. "The only time I tried to imitate someone else. But then I thought it was tacky and so I removed it when I turned 20."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!