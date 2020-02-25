The ketogenic diet is “such a revolutionary way to eat and transform your body and do it quickly,” bestselling author Naomi Whittel exclusively tells Us Weekly. But in writing her new book, High Fiber Keto: A 22-Day Science-Based Plan to Fix Your Metabolism, Lose Weight & Balance Your Hormones, Whittel realized that it’s only half of the equation.

“I did a clinical study with this book and I combined fiber — which 90 percent of us are deficient in — with keto, and together they have a 10x effect,” she reveals. “People in 22 days lost over nine pounds of body fat. All of their markers for their health improved. They got happier and then ultimately they just look better and feel better.”

Another secret? Fiber-rich foods are often provide magnesium. “And magnesium is the most important thing that we need in our bodies to make everything work — to make our skin beautiful, to make our brains work, to make our muscles work,” Whittel explains. “It’s just so important. Three-hundred different chemical reactions go on in our body because of magnesium. So fiber, with 90 percent of us being deficient, we just don’t get it easily in our diets.”

Watch the video above for more of Whittel’s High Fiber Keto revelations.

High Fiber Keto: A 22-Day Science-Based Plan to Fix Your Metabolism, Lose Weight & Balance Your Hormones is currently available for sale.