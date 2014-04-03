Her fiance must be blushing! Paulina Gretzky, Wayne Gretzky's daughter, is featured on Golf Digest's April 2014 cover. The stunning blonde is scantily-clothed in tight-fitting white pants and a matching sports bra, which shows off her rock hard abs and svelte figure.

As previously reported, Gretzky, 25, got engaged to pro golfer Dustin Johnson back in August 2013. Gretzky announced the news via Instagram with a picture of the soon-to-be husband and wife sharing a kiss.

"Never Been Happier @djohnsonpga," she wrote on Aug. 17. Gretzky leaned into the 29-year-old athlete while also showing off her gorgeous new diamond ring.

Gretzky began dating Johnson in early 2013, but otherwise has no other apparent link to the golfing world. In the Golf Digest issue, which hits stands April 8, Editor-in-Chief Jerry Tarde explained why she landed the fitness cover anyway.

"Sports figures, celebrities and models have appeared on Golf Digest covers since the magazine's beginning," he said. "Paulina ranks at the high end of the golf celebrity scene today, and she has a compelling story to tell. She also might get some new people interested in the game." Editor Sam Weinman also noted that she's as much "a subject of fascination at tournaments as the guy she's there watching."

