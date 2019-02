Celebrity Weddings 2013

Here comes the bride! From Kelly Clarkson to Kate Bosworth, see which stars walked down the aisle in 2013. While some celebrities opted for low-key affairs (like Kerry Washington), others went over-the-top (like Jimmy Kimmel and Michael Jordan). Some A-listers even chose unusual dresses for their big day (like Shenae Grimes and Melissa Gilbert). To see more than 30 celebrity weddings, check out the gallery now.

