Sarah Michelle Gellar is showing off her tanned and toned body while on vacation with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their kids Charlotte and Rocky.

While recapping her trip, Gellar, 46, shared multiple snaps via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 4. In one pic, she posed in front of a mirror wearing an all-black workout set, pairing the look with black sunglasses and headphones wrapped around her neck.

“And I worked out!!!” Gellar captioned the photo.

In addition to working on her fitness, Gellar found time to soak up the sun while on her trip, sharing a selfie while lying on a beach cabana. “Vacation 📷 dump part one,” she wrote via Instagram.

She also shared a photo of Prinze Jr., 48, and their 14-year-old daughter Charlotte, smiling while the sun set in the background. In another pic, Prinze Jr. and the pair’s 11-year-old son, Rocky, were seen playing football on the sand.

Scroll down to see more of Gellar’s vacation snaps with her family:

Fitness First

Gellar donned fitness attire as she showed off her body in a mirror selfie.

Striking a Pose

Gellar gave a soft smile as she posed in her all-black workout ensemble.

Workout Wonder

Gellar shared a snap from inside a gym, wearing a monochromatic green set.

Father-Daughter Time

Prinze Jr. and Charlotte stood with their arms around each other as they posed in front of a sunset.

Sunset Sports

Prinze Jr. and Rocky tossed a football back and forth while standing in the sand.

Sun Kissed

Gellar lay underneath a beach cabana as she gave a soft smile at the camera.