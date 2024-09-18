Brittany Cartwright is feeling like the best version of herself thanks to AirSculpt.

“I’m feeling great,” The Valley star, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 18. “I’m trying to get my sparkle back, my confidence back for everything I’ve been going through.”

Cartwright shared that she ultimately decided to go with AirSculpt after her The Valley costar, Kristen Doute, went through the process. After chatting with Doute, 41, about her experience and seeing the results first-hand, Cartwright was all in.

“I knew it was something that I was so down to try and she looked incredible,” she explained. “So after that, I was sold. Definitely going to do it.”

Over the years, Cartwright has been candid about the struggles and success she’s had during her weight loss journey. The reality star confessed that after welcoming son Cruz, 3, with ex Jax Taylor, she wasn’t “feeling 100 percent” about herself and her body despite losing weight. So Cartwright turned to AirSculpt to assist with her problem areas.

“With Air Sculpt, it was able to help give me my shape back and also tighten my skin at the same time,” she told Us. “And that was something that I was so insecure about. I really just wanted to get back to me again.”

Cartwright targeted her lower stomach, which she considered her “biggest issue.” Even with weight loss, she still had “stretch marks, saggy skin” and more. Cartwright shared that she still has some stretch marks, but she wears those “with pride.” One thing Cartwright is really grateful to AirSculpt for is getting her overall “shape back.”

“Just being able to have that curve back on my sides,” she shared. “Especially because I have such big breasts that I just felt like I was such a box [shape], and I could not get that shape back. So Air Sculpt really helped me with those.”

Cartwright was so ecstatic that she was seeing “instant results,” which nearly brought her to tears.

“I could have cried because as a mom and how much your body changes, you’re so grateful for everything,” she said. “But sometimes you just don’t really feel all the way back to yourself.”

Not only does Cartwright think she looks fabulous, she also feels “stronger” and “healthier,” especially after her tumultuous year. In February, Cartwright and Taylor, 45, announced that they decided to separate after five years of marriage. Us confirmed that Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor in August. Despite being fresh off a breakup, Cartwright says she didn’t go through with this process for a “revenge body.”

“I’m doing it for me. I want to feel good,” she said. “I want to feel I deserve to put myself first for once, and I deserve to feel good. I’ve been put down so much that I just really wanted to work on getting my confidence, my sparkle, all of that back.”

Cartwright admitted that she is going to continue to “work on” things, and she believes that her AirSculpt results are going to keep her “motivated.”

“I do see my curves and I do see my body. I do see the contouring and everything that they did, but it’s also going to motivate me because I’m thinking reunion, I’m thinking revenge dress,” she teased. “I’m thinking [about] all the things I’ve got coming. So we’re going to keep going.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi