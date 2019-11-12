Selena Gomez Reveals She Left Social Media When Her Weight Was Criticized





Selena Gomez is getting honest about the effect social media can have on self-esteem.

During an appearance on the Giving Back Generation video podcast, the former Disney Channel star reflected on how social media made her feel about how she looked, specifically about her weight.

“I experienced [body shaming] with my weight fluctuation for the first time,” Elle reports the “Lost You to Love Me” singer explained. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.”

Tying it into platforms like Instagram and Twitter, she said, “ I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. In reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends on what’s happening in my life.” She went on to reveal that these types of attacks were hard to get a handle on. “That got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit.”

She says that this struggle is something that’s all too relatable. It’s a pressure that so many women face in today and she gets it.

“I see so many beautiful girls and amazing different characters and then they’re just demolished by an image that they’re trying to chase,” she explained. “They’re wanting to be a completely different person but that’s not what’s inside of them, you know?”

She went on, “But I get it. I look at other people’s pages — or I used to — and I’m like, okay, I need to fix myself.”

Now she’s found a way to live a life that makes her happy. She claimed she’s more present during experiences and once they’re over, she doesn’t obsess about it. “I don’t care to expose myself to everyone and hear what they have to say about it.”