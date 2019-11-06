



No body shamers allowed! Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her natural self in a body positive post for her lifestyle brand, Poosh. On Tuesday, November 5, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, showed off her stretch marks in a carefree Instagram post for the brand.

“Stretch marks: we’ve all got them,” Kardashian wrote. In the sun-soaked photo, the entrepreneur and mom of three is seen lounging on a yacht in a white bikini.

Fans took the comment section by storm, praising the Poosh founder for her “refreshing,” no-frills approach to celebrating the natural marks. “Keeping it real,” one follower commented next to fire emojis.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has bared her stretch marks. In August, the lifestyle guru shared another photo to the Poosh official Instagram page of herself rocking a black one-piece bathing suit. Though the post was promoting simple workout tips to “poosh away your pooch,” Kardashian decided to leave her stretch marks unedited.

“I love my little stripes,” she replied to followers who championed her as a “proud hot mama” and thanked her for showing everyone “what a natural body looks like.”

Kardashian’s lifestyle brand has taken off this year after her frank confession that she struggled to find her niche alongside her successful and business-savvy younger sisters. In an interview with Glamour magazine in August, she revealed that she wasn’t sure she would be able to fully commit to another project and balance motherhood at the same time.

“Everybody would put this pressure on me, even though I really just wanted to focus on being a mom,” she told Glamour. “Once I really took the time to do it, once I figured out when the time was right for me — and that it really fit into my life without overwhelming me — then it became fulfilling.”

Poosh was announced in March 2019 when Kardashian posted a fully nude photo to her Instagram with the caption, “coming soon,” and officially launched a few months later. Named after her family’s nickname for her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, the lifestyle and wellness brand has already drawn countless comparisons to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.