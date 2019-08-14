



No filter needed! Kourtney Kardashian generated a wave of praise for going au naturel in a new photo, where she opted to not edit out her stretch marks.

“Poosh away your pooch with these 5 simple moves. Link in bio for @amandaeliselee’s step-by-step instructions for each,” the 40-year-old captioned an Instagram post for her lifestyle brand, Poosh.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pictured on a boat as she wore a stylish black swimsuit that was paired with black sunglasses and a chic Panama hat. She proudly posed with her left hip pushed out, exposing her stretch marks.

The unfiltered moment received positive feedback from fans as they voiced their appreciation for Kardashian’s decision. One fan noted how they “love when we get to see stretch marks [and] normal bodies.” A second individual commented that “you can actually see her stretch marks and this is what a real body looks like.”

Yet another Instagram user regarded Kardashian’s picture as “the realest thing I’ve ever seen,” with one more adding that the shot was “so gorg” while adding that “those stretch marks are giving me life & helping me embrace mine.”

“Thank you so much for not editing out your stretch marks,” a fan replied to Kardashian’s post.

The eldest Kardashian sibling is no stranger to promoting messages of body positivity. In 2016, the reality TV personality revealed that she won’t use the word “fat” in front of her now 7-year-old daughter Penelope.

“There are so many conversations that we have without thinking the kids are listening,” she told Cosmopolitan at the time. “I just don’t want to start getting anybody self-conscious. They say if a mother is confident about her body that the daughters are way more likely to not have eating disorders.”

After revealing that she weighed only 98 lbs. in 2018, Kardashian posted a message about self-love to her Snapchat. The inspirational poem was a “love note” to her body.

“First of all, I want to say thank you. For the heart you kept beating even when it was broken,” the post read. “For every answer you gave me in my gut. For loving me back even when I didn’t know how to love you. For every time you recovered when I pushed you past our limit. For today, for waking up.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!