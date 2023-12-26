Serena Williams is opening up about her workout routine — which includes plenty of time for gym selfies.

“I spend 50% of my time in the gym taking selfies,” Williams, 42, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26. “Trying to get that perfect angle, that angle that makes me look snatched.”

Williams shared a series of snaps inside the gym, noting that she’s nailed the perfect workout picture after much trial and error.

“Well I found that angle so don’t look at me sideways when in person I’m a tad thicccker lol,” she quipped.

Related: Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Court to Met Gala Red Carpet Legend! Serena Williams has overcome every obstacle in her way to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Perhaps even more impressive, she now balances perfecting her game with raising her daughter, Olympia. Williams was born in Saginaw, Michigan, in September 1981. She started playing tennis at age 4 after she, sister […]

Williams isn’t the only family member who’s committed to getting their exercise in. She recently shared a video of daughter Olympia, 6, helping her sister Adira, 4 months, do baby sit-ups as she lifted the infant up and lowered her back down. (Williams shares her daughters with husband Alexis Ohanian.)

“We all work out in this family. @adiraohanian @olympiaohanian 💪🏿” Williams captioned her Instagram post on Monday, December 25.

Since welcoming Adira in August, Williams has gotten candid about her mental health struggles.

“I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you,” she wrote via X (formerly Twitter) in November.

Related: Stars Who've Battled Mental Health Issues Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder

That wasn’t the first time that the seven-time Wimbledon champion opened up about her struggles. In August 2018, Williams pulled out of the Rogers Cup for “personal reasons” and later revealed that she struggles with “postpartum emotions.” In September 2022, Williams had an honest discussion about her mental health with Selena Gomez as part of the “Come & Get It” singer’s mental health platform, Wondermind.

“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams explained. “You know, I did this years ago, before mental health was a topic on everyone’s mind. It was just like, ‘Alright, I’m shutting myself down today.’ Just subconsciously it was something I’ve always done.”

Williams noted that she is now aware of the importance of putting yourself first, “especially mentally.” As a result, she has “shut-down moments.”

“I have serious boundaries, and I don’t let anyone cross those boundaries with my time,” she said. “And it’s so bad ’cause I really don’t do anything for me. I’m terrible at that! I’ve said it time and time again, ‘I’m working on it!’ But, more or less, at least prioritizing what I need to do, and then when I’m turned off, I’m turned off.”