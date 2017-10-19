Sia Cooper’s Instagram feed is littered with photos of her ripped six-pack abs and her impossibly perky bottom. But on Sunday, October 15, the certified personal trainer shared a side-by-side photo with her more than 630,000 followers to show how she actually views herself.

In the image on the left, the 28-year-old poses in a bikini with her perfectly toned body on full display. The one on the right, titled “How I Think I Look,” is heavily Photoshopped.

“LETS TALK BODY DYSMORPHIA,” began Cooper, who is mom of Greyson, 3, and Everly, 17 months. “For as long as I can remember, I have always been insecure about certain parts of my body. I hated my ‘big nose’ and still struggled with the idea of a nose job . . . until I gave birth to my beautiful daughter and saw she had my nose.”

Stars Who Battled Eating Disorders

Cooper went on to reveal that she got breast implants in 2012 because her ex-husband felt she would look better. “Now, I see fitness models flooding Instagram and wonder at times if mine are too small?” she wrote. “Then sometimes I debate on getting them removed completely because I feel they’re too big. They’re never perfect enough for me though I know deep inside they’re more than enough.”

Though Cooper’s inbox is flooded with comments from followers writing to say they wish they had her legs and abs, she still struggles with body image.

“I still fight daily to keep those stupid little peeves out of my head,” she wrote. “Whatever you are going through right now, remember you are not alone.”

Her post received more than 7,000 likes and hundreds of encouraging comments.

“I’ve become more and more comfortable in my skin, but I do have my off days where I scroll through my newsfeed and see someone, who, in my mind looks better than me and then I’ll feel inadequate or discouraged,” Cooper tells Us Weekly. ”And that’s all on me! Body dysmorphia holds you prisoner of your insecurities and it takes time to work through and health that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!