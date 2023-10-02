Sia is getting candid about her experiences with plastic surgery.

At the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 1, Sia presented the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award to Dr. Ben Talei and thanked him in her speech for giving her a facelift.

“I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s–t,” Sia, 47, said to the crowd. “I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

Sia continued, “I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, ‘You look nice.’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei, facelift’ for, like, anything you could ever want. I love him, I can’t say enough good about him.”

After presenting the award, Sia handed the mic over to Talei, 41, who had equally glowing things to say about the musician. “I don’t know if you guys know how amazing Sia is as a person,” he said. “We have a lot of common friends and it’s always shocking how many keep saying, ‘I love her, I love her, I love her. She’s amazing.'”

Talei continued, “She really is — like you can see — a bright ray of sunshine and made my nieces and nephews’ days. She invited them over to her house for a big party, and the whole family loves her. I’m super grateful.”

After the ceremony, Talei posted an Instagram photo of the two hugging on stage with the caption: “@siamusic I’m beyond grateful to have been bestowed this honor and moment by my incredibly amazing friend Sia. Although there were some incredible presenters, everyone in the crowd lost their minds when Sia came on stage like a nuclear firecracker. Then, out of nowhere she dropped some amaaaaazing news on the crowd!!!!!!! It’s incredible to have someone you love and respect so much do something so nice for you. It makes you feel more than unstoppable….”

Sia has famously hidden her face behind a wig for the majority of her career. In recent years, however, she has seemingly grown more comfortable revealing her face publicly, and notably opted to leave her wig at home to present Talei his award.

This isn’t the first time Sia has admitted to getting cosmetic surgery. In a 2021 interview with physician and author Gabor Mate, Sia opened up about her struggles and insecurities caused by working in the entertainment industry. During the interview, she admitted to getting liposuction on her stomach that “went wrong,” explaining that it looked “like something threw a hammer into my guts.”

In the same interview, she also revealed that she’s gotten botox in her face and that she wondered whether her smile will ever look “real” again. “It’s so brutal, and I did that to myself because I was insecure,” she said to Mate, adding, “I had this idea that I had to be beautiful in order to be a pop star.”