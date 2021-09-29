Hope for the future. Apollo Health shared the results of a new study that demonstrated the majority of participants experienced an improvement in cognition after a therapeutic program.

Biomedicines — a peer-reviewed scientific journal — published an analysis of their ReCODE Protocol that showed memory scores significantly improved for 51 percent of the participant pool, which included individuals with subjective cognitive impairment (SCI), mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and early Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

The results are more positive than any other Alzheimer’s therapy to date. Cognition was stabilized or improved for 74 percent of the dataset compared to other therapies that have merely slowed the rate of decline, which is typically treated as a success. Participants also experienced statistically significant improvements in multiple biomarkers that are considered to be risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, such as blood glucose and vitamin D.

The participants in the analysis used the ReCODE Protocol (short for reversal of cognitive decline) to address their symptoms. The comprehensive program, based on the science of Dale Bredesen, MD, creates a personalized report to specifically target the contributors of each person’s cognitive decline through a software-based algorithm analysis of labs, medical questionnaires and cognitive testing. In addition to addressing the specific drivers of their cognitive decline, all participants were encouraged to use specific diet and lifestyle strategies.

Alzheimer’s is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. It is progressive and ultimately fatal. The need to develop effective prevention and treatment is increasingly pressing.

The ReCODE Protocol has proven to be an effective treatment for individuals experiencing subjective cognitive impairment, mild cognitive impairment and early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and is currently available to consumers through Apollo Health.

The analysis builds on a small proof of concept clinical trial that also utilized the ReCODE Protocol. In that trial, which had higher rates of adherence, the results were even more impressive with 84 percent of participants experiencing cognitive improvement.

“Our study offers genuine hope to the millions of people with dementia, or mild cognitive impairment, as well as those at risk due to family histories of dementia,” Dr. Rammohan Rao, Apollo Health’s principal research scientist and lead author, said.

CTO Lance Kelly, for his part, added: “Fifty-one percent of participants experiencing cognitive improvement is a massive step forward for dementia research. We know this works, now we have to focus on spreading the word, increasing program adoption and improving compliance to help more people get better outcomes.”