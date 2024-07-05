It’s finally summer, and with hot weather often comes a renewed focus on health — physically, mentally and spiritually. No one knows how to prep for bikini season better than swimsuit models, and some of the world’s best are spilling their wellness secrets exclusively in the latest edition of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

“As we’re stepping into summer everyone is always [fixated on] their bodies and what they look like putting on a swimsuit,” Sports Illustrated Swim cover star Hunter McGrady tells Us exclusively. “I always say, ‘Put your confidence on first.’ Make sure you’re wearing that first before going out.”

For many people, confidence is the most important ingredient to a fun and healthy summer, but stars like Olivia Culpo, Jasmine Tookes and Ashley Graham also share their healthy eating tips and go-to workouts when the sun is out

Keep scrolling for more models’ wellness secrets, from self-care to fitness tips:

Olivia Culpo

Culpo is the first to admit that staying fit is a huge part of her life. And when it comes to breaking a sweat, she likes to mix it up.

“I’ve been really enjoying Pilates and running,” Culpo, 32, told Entertainment Tonight last year. “I have a trainer I see for more HIIT-type workouts, and I do at-home workouts with resistance bands. I also love to run around with my dog, which ends up feeling like a significant workout these days.”

Jasmine Tookes

In addition to frequent workouts (she switches between weight training and Pilates), Tookes tells Us that she sticks to a “healthy” and “nutritious” diet plan.

“One of my go-to meals throughout the week is a combination of grilled protein, rice and a big, vibrant salad,” she says. “This is incredibly versatile, allowing me to mix and match different proteins like steak, chicken or shrimp and ingredients to keep things exciting.”

Ashley Graham

As a working mom of three, Graham’s learned to adopt a more laid-back approach to meal time.

“[My diet] is always so different, because I’m either on the road or with the kids,” Graham told Women’s Health last month. “I don’t put parameters around myself. … Sometimes I’m grabbing a smoothie, sometimes I’m eating a full-on cheeseburger.”

However, carving out daily “me time” is a must for the model.

“Handling my stress is always taking care of my body, mind and spirit, and making sure that everything is aligned,” she said.

Hunter McGrady

Though she counts Pilates and SoulCycle as her go-to workouts, the SI Swim cover model says self-love and being present is the trick to feeling good.

“My biggest thing is [to] wear the damn swimsuit,” she tells Us. “Also, go have fun with it. If you’re somebody who has always wanted to wear a string bikini, try it! Why not? Go and do it. You only live once. Do the thing that makes you afraid because you might end up loving it.”

McGrady adds: “You don’t want to be a bystander in life. Jump in and do it. Get a full bite of life. Enjoy it and hone it in. Because our time here is so short. I promise you will look back and say, ‘Gosh, I wish I would’ve been more present to enjoy these moments.’ Just feeling the sand on you, the water, the lake, the ocean, whatever it is! Being present is crucial.”

Winnie Harlow

When she wants to feel her best, Harlow hits the gym.

“I feel most capable when I’m going consistently,” she told Women’s Health last year. “Lots of squats, pliés and TRX. My favorite [move] is Russian twists with a [medicine] ball.”

While she confessed to following a “vegan-adjacent” diet, Harlow does allow herself to eat without restrictions when she travels.

“I enjoy food, and I just like to have fun,” she explained. “If I want a cookie, I’m going to eat a cookie.”

Josephine Skriver

According to Skriver, catching some zzz’s, staying active and hydrating are “absolutely essential” for any wellness journey.

“A good night’s sleep is the best thing you can do for yourself. It [enhances] your cognitive functions,” Skriver, who cofounded Joja activewear with Tookes, a fellow model and her best friend, tells Us.

“Second, incorporate movement throughout your day: Take the stairs, do some stretches during breaks. [It] not only strengthens your body, but also boosts your mood significantly,” she adds. “Lastly, our bodies need water to function properly, so make sure you’re drinking enough!”

Tookes and Skriver founded the Joja brand to help inspire women to stay active in style.

“Feeling good in the outfit you wear is truly a game changer when it comes to staying motivated,” Skriver tells Us. “The Joja brand was built on the idea that your activewear should be able to move with you to inspire and empower you.”

With reporting by Robyn Merrett