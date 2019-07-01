



As a health and wellness coach, Teddi Mellencamp wants her fans and clients to know that she personally understands where they’re coming from. On Monday, July 1, which also happens to be her 38th birthday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a before and after photo of her massive weight loss to Instagram.

Mellencamp noted that she weighed over 200 pounds in the first photo, which was also taken on a birthday (and showed off brunette hair). “Photo on the left: My birthday during one of the many years I was truly struggling with taking care of myself when it came to health and fitness,” she wrote in the caption. “I remember having to step on the scale at the doctor— and the tears when the doc said, ‘Teddi, you’re 5’3” and over 200lbs.’”

The All in By Teddi founder added that she would try any trend at that point to attempt to lose weight. “The me in that picture would do extreme fad diets, lose a bunch of weight and then gain it all back again,” she wrote.

Now an accountability coach as well as an athletic-wear fashion designer, she wrote that she’s grateful to be “going into my 38th year with four years of consistent commitment to my lifestyle.” The daughter of John Mellencamp added, “Four years … I have been All IN— no yo-yo. And even when I do get a little ‘wild’ (for instance, you may have seen me on #RHOBH in Provence 😂), I have the tools to reel it back in rather than letting myself unravel for week’s worth of choices that don’t work for me.”

Above all, the entrepreneur has learned that consistency is the key to true wellness. “I now know that healthy living isn’t a diet— it’s a lifestyle. I am so blessed to be surrounded by an amazing team @goallinbyteddi who have also changed their lives and continue to help me stay committed to feeling my best,” she wrote. “This support network is invaluable and one of the best gifts I could ask for. Thank you to my team of coaches, clients, family and friends who have gone All IN with me. 38 is gonna be the best year yet.”

