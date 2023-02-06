Tom Brady Shows Off His Abs While Wearing Boxer Briefs in Shirtless Selfie

Leaving nothing to the imagination! Tom Brady surprised fans with a shirtless selfie of him in boxer briefs.

“Deals a deal. Did I do it right?” Brady, 45, captioned the Instagram Story, which he posted on Monday, February 6. The social media upload included a link to the athlete’s company Brady Brand, which has a boxer brief line named after him. Brady previously joked via Twitter that he would recreate the model photos for the products if

The NFL player’s photo comes less than a week after he announced his decision to retire from football for a second time.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion explained in an Instagram video, which he shared on Wednesday, February 1. “I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

Brady continued: “Every single one of you … my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. Thank you guys for allowing me to live out my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The California native thanked his loved ones for their support, adding, “I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️.”

Brady previously announced in February 2022 that he was stepping away from the NFL after 20 years as a professional quarterback. Six weeks later, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star changed his mind about retirement.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote via Twitter in March 2022. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

Amid his return to football, Brady’s personal life made headlines when he and wife Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the football player, who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with the model, 42, wrote via his Instagram Story in October 2022. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Following his second announcement, Brady, who also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan, received well-wishes from his ex-wife. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼,” she wrote in the comments section on Wednesday.