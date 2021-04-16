Donna Martin has come a long way! Tori Spelling opened up to Us Weekly about filming her “first love scenes” as a “mother of five” for her new role on BET’s Bigger.

“They offered me the role and I was like, ‘Great, this sounds awesome,’ [but] I had about a week,” the 47-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210, alum told Us while promoting season 2 of the comedy. “It’s one of those things, you know, if I knew I was going to be playing the MILF and the sexy character, I would have been on point, going to the gym and everything. But I had to dive right in.”

Spelling shares five kids with husband Dean McDermott: Liam, 14, Stella, 12, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4.

“Our costume designer [was] brilliant, I loved everything,” she continued. “She made me feel super comfortable. Tristen [Winger] is, like, the best scene partner and romantic interest I’ve ever had. I loved working with him so much. So, the bed scenes with him were easy.”

Still, the actress added that it’s “tricky” for moms to embrace their postpartum body.

“We’re human. We have feelings, we have insecurities, and you work hard in your journey on this path to kind of get over that, but there’s ebbs and flows,” she explained. “And I think, as someone who was notorious, for being, you know, a female that very much wore sexy clothes — Donna Martin always had a midriff top on. I was this big my whole life. It’s a different embrace.”

Spelling added that she is “just like everyone else,” having good days and bad days when it comes to her body positivity.

“I see women out there on TV and — I look at J. Lo and I’m like, ‘Oh, why can’t that be me?’ Of course, I’m human,” she told Us. “[But] it’s kind of embracing what you have. I definitely want to be that role model [for my daughters]. And I have moments where I get flustered and think, like, ‘Do I look OK? I know I’m going to go somewhere, there are people going to be taking pictures of me and my body.’ And then I have to check myself internally and be like, ‘You’re raising two strong women and you need to be at an example that this generation, it can be different for them.’”

For more from Spelling, watch the video above and see her play Winger’s love interest, Shoshana, when Bigger returns to BET+ Thursday, April 22.