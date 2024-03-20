While some stars have successfully lost weight using Ozempic, Tracy Morgan had the opposite experience.

During his Tuesday, March 19, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Morgan, 55, was asked how he’s been “staying in shape” after Jimmy Fallon complimented his physique.

“That’s Ozempic,” Morgan replied. “I’ve learned to out-eat Ozempic. I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 pounds. I’m like Magic Johnson. I gained 40 pounds.”

Ozempic is a drug intended for patients with type 2 diabetes, but it has recently been used to accelerate weight loss. Morgan was diagnosed with diabetes in 1996, and he eventually received a kidney transplant in 2010.

Morgan previously discussed using Ozempic during an interview on the Today show.

“It cuts my appetite in half,” the comedian told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in August 2023.

In addition to using the drug, Morgan was regularly exercising to stay in shape. “I get up at 7 every morning, and I’m in the gym at 10,” he explained at the time. “Then I go back to sleep. And that’s my life.”

Like Morgan, some celebrities have opened up about their experiences using Ozempic, but others have denied aiding their weight loss. The drug has sparked a widespread debate in Hollywood, with stars like Marie Osmond criticizing its use.

“I don’t think [it’s] long-term effective,” Osmond, 64, exclusively told Us Weekly in January about using diabetes medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight loss. (Osmond previously turned to Nutrisystem to help her lose 50 pounds.)

“I think you have to learn that food is not your enemy and you have to do it the right way. That’s my personal opinion. And it’s healthier that way,” she continued. “I totally believe in health and taking care of your heart and your organs and keeping this machine that we have that houses our soul healthy.”

Chelsea Handler, meanwhile, admitted during a January 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she unknowingly took Semaglutide, which is traditionally used to improve glycemic control. Handler, 49, explained her anti-aging doctor prescribed her with the medication, but Handler stopped using it after learning more.

“I’m not on it anymore. That’s too irresponsible,” Handler clarified. “I’m an irresponsible drug user, but I’m not gonna take a diabetic drug.”

Kyle Richards, for her part, was accused of using the diabetes medicine in January 2023 after posting a picture of herself showing off her abs in a bathing suit. “I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” Richards, 55, commented on Page Six’s Instagram at the time.