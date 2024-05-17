Meghan McCain isn’t giving into pressure to take celebrity-loved weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

McCain, 39, explained her reasoning for not wanting to take the medication – and clapped back at body shamers – during the Friday, May 17, episode of her “Citizen McCain” podcast.

“It’s why I don’t like being on camera as much anymore because, like, the vast majority of the comments were about how fat I am, that I look like Brendan Fraser in The Whale, that I bet the only way they could get me to come on Watch What Happens Live! was by offering me food,” she began, referencing her recent appearance on Andy Cohen‘s talk show.

Noting that she has empathy for celebrities who openly discuss using weight-loss meds, McCain went on to say that she doesn’t “want to lose weight,” so there’s no reason for her to take it.

“I don’t wanna go on Ozempic, and I don’t wanna get a breast lift, and I don’t wanna get liposuction. I’m scared of surgery,” she continued, later adding, “I can’t tell you how often people bring it up to me. How often people message it to me … I do not want to go on a medication that, A, I don’t feel like I need, and I don’t because I’m healthy. I’ve had a physical in January this year.”

She added, “And, B, like, I just don’t want to put a test drug in my body to fit someone else’s standards, and I can’t believe the amount of pressure I still feel.”

McCain previously opened up about being pushed to take Ozempic just four weeks after the birth of her second daughter, Clover, whom she welcomed in January 2023. She also shares daughter Liberty, 3, with husband Ben Domenech.

“I just gave birth and I’m being urged to take a ‘miracle shot’ of Ozempic as a quick fix … It’s horrifying, unfair and disturbing — and I refuse,” she wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Mail in February last year.

McCain isn’t the only celeb who has been open about not wanting to use Ozempic or similar medications like Wegovy or Mounjaro. Chelsea Handler, Kate Winslet, Amy Schumer, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Crystal Kung Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais have been outspoken about staying away from the drug – especially after some had tried it in the past.

“Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t],” Schumer, 42, said during a June 2023 appearance on WWHL. “And you’re like, ‘OK, this isn’t livable for me.’ But I immediately invested because I knew everyone was going to try it.”