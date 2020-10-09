How to Watch The Wellness Experience 2020: Details

Mark your calendars! Kroger and Jewel are partnering for The Wellness Experience World Mental Health Day Summit & Concert on Saturday, October 10.



In previous years, The Wellness Experience’s physical, emotional and mental wellness events took place in person. However, in an effort to follow CDC guidelines and make the event accessible for all amid the pandemic, it will now be live-streamed for free on their website and Facebook page.

“We recognize that many are combating the silent symptoms of COVID 19, anxiety, depression, and isolation, in addition to their physical health,” Jewel said in a press release.

“We know that mental wellness is critical right now, and I’m thrilled to partner with Kroger to safely connect with people across the U.S. to provide tools and resources for mental wellness during these uncertain times.”

When tuning in, expect to learn vital skills on maintaining your overall well-being through honest and open discussions, inspiring performances from top artists, educational interviews, fitness classes and more.

Beyond using it as a tool to help yourself, The Wellness Experience World Mental Health Day Summit and Concert will be giving back to the Inspiring Children Foundation, a Las Vegas-based non-profit that aims to revolutionize youth development by providing an ideal model of education in underserved communities, and its COVID-19 mental health programs.

To register for the free World Mental Health Day Summit and Concert, visit their website here.

Survey.com has come in as the Presenting Sponsor for all of The Wellness Experience Virtual