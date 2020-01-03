Working out can be tough, but the only thing more difficult is finding a routine that delivers results. Luckily, some of the biggest names in Hollywood have tried just about every method in the book — and now they’re sharing which ones have been worth their time and effort.

Kate Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Aniston and Khloé Kardashian are among the celebrities who have shared their tried-and-true tips for staying in tip-top shape. Scroll down to get the details from the famous, fit and fierce, and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now, for even more!