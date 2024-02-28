Shay Mooney of the country pop duo Dan + Shay has been open about the weight loss journey he began in 2022.

“Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy. Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50lbs,” the Voice coach wrote via Instagram Story in October 2022.

Mooney noted that the secret to his slimdown was “eating clean,” cutting out alcohol, “walking 7 miles a day” and lifting some weights. “That’s it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually,” he shared.

In January 2023, Mooney posted a before and after photo to show his progress. “Consistency. I changed my entire world in six months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency. If that tired guy on the left can do it, so can you,” he wrote via social media.

Scroll through to see pics of Mooney’s weight loss journey: