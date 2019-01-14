Cheerio! Team England is out to prove that cricket is a very sexy sport!

Ahead of a series of games versus West Indies’s team, England hit the beach in Barbados on Monday, January 14. And as the fun photos of the blokes splashing in the ocean reveal, cricketers are in very good shape. With their chiseled chests, ripped six-pack abs and muscular legs, the buff batsmen showed off the physical benefits of playing their chosen sport. The game, typically played in countries associated with the British Commonwealth, has plenty of royal fans, including Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate. It includes plenty of bat swinging, running around the pitch and intense defense of the wickets.

