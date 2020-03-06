Life has been nonstop for Hannah Brown in the last year. Between joining the Bachelor, then becoming the Bachelorette and getting her heartbroken on the show, and winning Dancing With the Stars, the reality star’s schedule has been jam-packed with commitments. But the one thing that has stayed constant in her daily routine: staying in shape and keeping healthy.

The Bachelorette alum’s mornings always start with a cup of a joe. The moment she wakes up, “I go straight to the coffee maker,” she exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. And for breakfast, “I eat a rice cake with peanut butter on it — two of those,” she notes.

Brown, then, likes to make it a point to hit up the gym for a workout with Gloveworx founder Leyon Azubuike. (He also trains Jennifer Aniston!) Her routine typically consists of stretching, jump rope, boxing and the VersaClimber for three minutes, which she calls “my actual hell.” It’s always a good session, though, because “I’m drenched in sweat,” the former beauty pageant queen adds. “It’s ridiculous.”

Eating right is also an important part of her day. “Leyon says it’s really important to eat 45 minutes after [a workout],” Brown notes, so she usually likes the options at Erewhon Market.

But staying healthy is not all about food and exercise. Brown aims to stay mentally healthy by connecting spiritually with God whenever she has a moment to spare.

By the end of the day, she likes to keep things low-key. Before turning in for the night at 11 p.m., the 25-year-old likes to binge-watch TV. Right now, “I’m really into all of these relationship shows,” she explains. “It’s weird, bizarre. And I never watched [those types of shows] before [going on The Bachelor], but now I’m very interested because I know what it’s like.”

