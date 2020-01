Diet

“I eat quite a lot,” Klum previously told site Buro 24/7. “I just eat the right things.” Some of the former America’s Got Talent judge’s favorite staples include fruit-and-veggie smoothie in the morning, egg-white omelets with vegetables and lean proteins (like chicken or turkey) in her lunch and raw nuts for a snack. She tends to keep her dinners smaller than her lunches. And Klum is a huge believer in variety. “Every day we cook something different,” the Germany native added.