Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

“I used to clown couples that worked out together but now I’m that sucka that looks forward to our 6am sweat sessions,” the Bring It On star wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “When I wanna give up, I just look to my side and get that push and smile from @dwyanewade and I thug it out. It’s our own private time before the house wakes up to love on each other and love on ourselves.”