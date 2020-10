October 2020

Hill was almost unrecognizable in a casual photo in October 2020 as he joked about his facial hair while urging fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election. “I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard. Please vote,” he captioned the Instagram post, adding a close-up of a giant tortoise’s face. “I thought it was Seth Rogen,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Who’dis?”