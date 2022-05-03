Depression ‘Stole Time’ From Her

“I had plenty of reasons to jump out of bed every morning. Never did I expect that only months after the Encore tour [in 2010] ended, I would feel I had every reason to jump off a bridge to end my tortured existence,” she wrote in her 2016 memoir, adding that depression “stole time from me” amid her career.

She further explained: “I was unaware that I had post-traumatic stress disorder from pathological situations and issues passed down through generations along with the traumatic events of my own life.”

Naomi pointed out in the book’s dedication that her loved ones never stopped trying to help her get through the dark times. “I was never blinded to the compassion from my beloveds who continually reached down with loving hands and lifted me out of my harrowing nightmare of despair,” she wrote.