Celebrity Body

Pippa Middleton Shows Off Insane Abs in a Number of Chic Bikinis on Vacation

By
MEGA

Pippa Middleton can’t stop showing off her abs on vacation.

While taking a tropical getaway in St. Bart’s, Middleton looked fierce in a number of stylish swimsuits in February. One of her standout moments came while taking a stroll on a beach in a peachy bikini. She gave fans a glimpse of her toned figure while strutting through the sand and playing with her kids. (Middleton shares son Arthur and daughters Grace and Rose with husband James Matthews.)

Elsewhere during her trip, Middleton rocked a lime green set featuring a halter top finished with gold hardware and matching bottoms. She paired the look with a white watch and brown sunglasses as she twisted her brunette hair into a bun.

She later looked classy in a white set that highlighted her muscles and bronzed skin.

Keep scrolling to see Middleton’s most toned moments from her beachy getaway:

