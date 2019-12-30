Bikini Body Pippa Middleton Shows Off Her Bikini Body on Vacation With Brother James Middleton By Johnni Macke December 30, 2019 EliotPress / MEGA 5 6 / 5 Going for a Dip The socialite plunged into the clear waters while on vacation in St. Bart’s in December. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions on Track With RxSaver’s ‘The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020’ Podcast Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News