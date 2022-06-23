Body With Soul

The America’s Best Dance Crew producer published a book in 2008 titled Body With Soul: Shed Pounds, End Diabetes and Transform Your Health. He wrote about his skepticism of fad diets, which he has tried a few himself.

“Diets, liquid fasts, weight-loss medications, you name it, and none of them ever worked for long. But when I wound up in the hospital, I had to face up to why all those methods failed,” Jackson said. That same year, he told WebMD he had also tried “bee stings” and “urine of pregnant women” to lose weight. “The problem is that those diets don’t work for people who have the disease of obesity,” the Louisiana native explained.