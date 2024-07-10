Alexandra Daddario is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with husband Andrew Form.

“I feel like now that I’m pregnant and it’s all successful and everything’s healthy, I shouldn’t complain,” Daddario, 38, said in an interview with Vogue published on Wednesday, July 10.

While Daddario is thrilled to be expanding her and Form’s family, she confessed that the pregnancy “was actually quite hard to process.” She shared with the outlet that she “had been pregnant” in the past but suffered a “loss.”

“It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific,” she reflected. “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024: Stars Who Are Expecting So many stars have announced that they are expanding their families by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

Daddario learned she was expecting while filming season 2 of Mayfair Witches.

“I was so overwhelmed with work,” she said. “Part of me was like, ‘This is the worst thing ever.’ Then part of me was like, ‘This is actually a great distraction.’ Because I’m not sitting there all day long in my house going, ‘If I pick up this pot to make pasta, is something bad going to happen? If I eat this pasta, is something bad going to happen?’”

The actress wanted to keep the news between her and Form early on. However, her costars quickly put it together after she experienced extreme morning sickness.

“I was on set, and I was throwing up and having makeout scenes with my costars right after,” Daddario explained. “By week five, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be able to hide this.’”

Daddoario confessed that her costar Ben Feldman pieced together the puzzle after she told the crew she couldn’t eat deli meats — which is a common food to avoid during pregnancy. After that interaction, Daddario decided to share the news.

Related: Stars Who Welcomed Rainbow Babies After Miscarriages These celebrity moms welcomed rainbow babies to their families after suffering miscarriages. Nicole Kidman shared the “massive grief” that she felt after miscarrying in her Tatler magazine cover story in 2018. The actress was married to Tom Cruise when she had an ectopic pregnancy, which means that her fertilized egg was implanted outside of the […]

“I was like, ‘If I tell my job that I’m pregnant, I’m going to get a lot of time off to go throw up in peace,’” she joked while admitting that tactic didn’t pan out. “[However], I have wonderful costars who have kids, and everyone was very understanding about making out with a nauseous, vomiting girl.”

Daddario and Form tied the knot in June 2022 in New Orleans after being engaged for a year. While this is Daddario’s first baby, this will be Form’s third. He is the father of sons Rowan, 10, and Julian, 8, with ex-wife Jordana Brewster. The exes were married from 2007 to 2021.