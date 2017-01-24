Amy Smart revealed via a sweet Instagram post on Monday, January 23, that she and her husband, Carter Oosterhouse, used a surrogate to welcome their first child, daughter Flora, last month.

“One month ago today, Dec. 26th our amazing beautiful daughter came into this world. Feeling so grateful to have her in my arms… after years of fertility struggles I give thanks today to our kind, loving surrogate for carrying her. 🙏✨🌸 @carterooster,” Smart captioned a selfie with her mini-me.

The proud mom, 40, surprised fans by announcing Flora’s arrival via Instagram on December 31.

“It is with great gratitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora to the world,” Smart captioned a pic of their newborn daughter in the hospital. “What a blessed way to bring in 2017 Amen and Thank You God for this special new life!!”

Oosterhouse, 40, also shared their happy news via Instagram, writing alongside the family photo : “We are so excited to announce the birth of our little lady…Flora! We love you more than you know and can't wait to experience the journey. What a blessing..”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September 2011 that the Just Friends actress and the HGTV host tied the knot in Traverse City, Michigan, after dating for one year.

