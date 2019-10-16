



Andy Grammer is expanding his family! His wife,, is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

“WE ARE HAVING ANOTHER LITTLE GIRL AND I AM INSANELY, WILDLY, HYPERVENTILATINGLY EXCITED ABOUT IT,” the “Honey I’m Good” singer captioned a Wednesday, October 16, Instagram post. “There is quite literally NOTHING I want to invest my time and life in more than another little girl.”

He and his college sweetheart wed in 2012 and welcomed their first child five years later. “LOUISIANA K GRAMMER ‘LOUIE’ has arrived,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “So… We’re in love.”

The little one has been growing leaps and bounds ever since. “She’s speaking a lot for someone her age,” the Los Angeles native told Us exclusively in April. “It’s more like you’re actually hanging out with a homie. In the beginning, they’re like this little blob and then now … I took her on a breakfast date the other day and it was just me and her. We were, like, kicking it.”

Although he and Lise are “mostly on the same page” as parents, Grammer admitted that he’s the “more lax” parent in the relationship, especially when it comes to getting Louisiana out of the house.

“I’m a little more like, ‘Let’s just leave and we’ll figure it out when we get out there,” the singer said. “[Aija’s], like, pack[ing] a diaper bag and all that. But sometimes by the time you’ve done that, it’s been a half hour and now you can’t go. I’d rather just go and risk it.”

When Grammer and Lise do decide to stay at home with the toddler, their favorite activity is getting their groove on. “I didn’t grow up really listening to gospel music and I’ve gotten into it lately, so on Sundays we throw on some gospel music and just get down,” the “Keep Your Head Up” singer told Us.

At the time, Grammer wasn’t sure when he and his wife would give their baby girl a younger brother or sister. “I would love to, [but] it’s very much the decision of the wife,” he explained to Us at the time. “She definitely wants more, but it’s on her timeline.”

