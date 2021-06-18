Nah, nah, honey, she’s good! Andy Grammer sat down with Us Weekly and revealed that his wife, Aijia Lise Grammer, is not totally on board with having baby No. 3. Watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us above to hear what the multi-platinum recording artist, 37, had to say about their plans for expanding the family.

“We’re not closing up the shop quite yet, but it’s going to be a tough sell,” the “Don’t Give Up On Me” crooner, who recently partnered with Quaker Chewy, told Us. “I’m in, [but] it’s a lot to ask.”

Andy, who shares two girls, Louisiana, 4, and Israel, 14 months, with Aijia, gushed over being a girl dad.

“It’s just so much love. It’s like a different kind of love that is just so wonderful. It’s like a new relationship with the feminine,” he told Us. “You have a love with your mom and I’m really close to my mom. That’s the first one, which is its own incredible thing. And then you mature into this love with your partner, and my wife is incredible. I wasn’t quite expecting the third feminine relationship with these little girls is just as powerful as the other two.”

While in quarantine, Andy was busy writing new music and he noted that his new song “Lease on Life” was inspired by his girls.

“It’s been a really interesting year and I think everybody’s got a new take on life at this point,” he explained. “And the hope is that, the new take is as good or better than the old one.”

While he enjoyed spending more time with the family during quarantine, he admitted that finding alone time for him and Aija wasn’t always easy.

“That’s really hard and you gotta fight for it,” he said. “You just really have to fight for it and make sure it goes in the calendar. If it’s not in the calendar, it’s just not going to happen. So, you gotta prioritize it.”

