Andy Roddick Says His Bulldogs Are Son Hank’s Favorite Playmates

Cute overload! Tennis pro and new dad Andy Roddick opened up to Us Weekly about his first child Hank, 16 months, with supermodel wife Brooklyn Decker telling us that the little one already has a couple of best friends in the family pets. “Our son loves playing with our dogs, now that he can stand up on his own, they’ve been playing together a lot more.” Roddick shares.

FOUND A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:07pm PDT

The proud dad continues, “When Hank was first born they were so gentle with him, they were perfect, but now that he’s sturdier they know they can really play with him!” The tennis pro and his wife Decker welcomed Hank in october 2015, but have had their two English bulldogs, Bob Costas, 4, and Billie Jean, almost 9. “My wife likes to dress them up, mostly for sporting events. She’s a Tar Heels fan and I love Nebraskan football teams so they have sports jerseys for game day.” Roddick tells Us.

We're actually in love with one another. #mamashome A post shared by Brooklyn Decker (@brooklyndecker) on Jul 10, 2015 at 1:16pm PDT

The couple and their pets are also looking forward to the dog event of the year, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog show. Roddick, has teamed up with Purina Pro Plan to be their official “barketologist” putting together his bracket on www.dogshowbracket.com. Dog show fans can log on and create their own for the chance to walk away with $1 million, that’s a lot of dog chow.

“My wife, dogs and I will be watching the show this weekend, I’m a dog lover, so teaming up with Purina Pro Plan and making my own bracket was great.” The proud dad continues “ I will say that I selected my bracket based on emotion and wasn’t pragmatic about it, so if you want to win the $1 million, don’t follow mine.”

Andy Roddick encourages dog and sporting enthusiasts out there to “Fill out the bracket! And be sure to watch the competition on Fox Sports 1 this Saturday at 8 p.m. My family, both dogs and humans will be tuned in!”

