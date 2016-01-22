Anna Faris, star of the CBS comedy Mom, stopped by HuffPost Live on Thursday, January 21, and opened up about what it’s really like to be a mom to son Jack, whom she welcomed with husband Chris Pratt in 2012.

“The first year of his life, while [Jack, 3] was beautiful and adorable, was boring!” Faris admitted, which is not to say it was easy. She initially didn’t know how to balance having a newborn and acting. “As a woman, your identity changes … I don’t think anyone can really prepare you for [parenthood] even if they try — so don’t have kids!” Faris joked.

“I definitely grappled with the idea of ‘who am I,’” she added. "Especially as an actor, I was nervous with the industry sort of perceiving me as somebody else — it’s a tidal wave.”

Now that Jack is a little older, she and Pratt are finding their footing — but they’re still learning! “We want Jack to have a similar childhood as we had. We just try to give him a ton of love. We don’t know what we’re doing!” the What’s Your Number? star joked.

Professionally, Faris has found her niche. These days, she’s known for comedies like House Bunny, Just Friends and Scary Movie, but before her breakout role as Cindy in Scary Movie, she had only worked on dramas. “No one would have ever guessed I would have gone into comedy. I asked [director] Keenen Wayans why he hired me and he said, ‘Because you had no idea what you were doing.’ There was a lot of truth in that,” Faris said.

