So sporty! Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias’ 7-month-old daughter, Mary, followed in her mom’s footsteps in a Wednesday, September 16, Instagram photo.

“Wimbledon, here I come,” the former professional tennis player, 39, captioned the sweet shot of her little one wearing a white tennis outfit with a smile.

The “Hero” singer’s sisters Victoria Iglesias and Christina Iglesias respectively commented on the social media upload: “Angel” and “Your twin.”

The Grammy winner, 45, confirmed in February that he and the athlete had welcomed their third child. (The couple are also the parents of twins Nicholas and Lucy, 2.)

“My Sunshine 01.30.2020,” Enrique captioned his infant’s Instagram debut at the time.

The slideshow came days after his half-brother, Julio Iglesias Jr., revealed he was “already an uncle” again. “My brother now has three children,” the Gone Country winner, 47, said during an interview with Chilean radio station ADN. “He’s very happy.”

The following month, Us Weekly confirmed that Enrique and Kournikova had named their baby girl Mary.

Giving up his singing career for full-time fatherhood has “crossed” the Spain native’s mind since starting his family in 2017, Enrique told The Sun the following year.

“That probably could become a reality in the near future,” he revealed to the outlet in October 2018. “Maybe. I don’t see myself [doing] anything other than a few albums and that’s it. Then, never doing anything again other than being a dad.”

The “Bailando” singer went on to say that he and the Russia native were having “more sex” than ever since becoming parents, adding, “The sex has not diminished.”

While the couple, who have been dating since 2001, have yet to tie the knot, the he told The Sun in October 2017 that they are “just as happy” without a marriage certificate.

“There comes a point when you’ve been with someone for a certain amount of time and I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven’t walked down the aisle,” Enrique explained at the time.