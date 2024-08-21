Your account
Celebrity Moms

Ashanti Gives Birth to Her 1st Baby With Nelly

By

Ashanti and Nelly. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ashanti and Nelly are celebrating the arrival of their first baby together.

“Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Hayes, on July 18, 2024,” a rep for the couple confirmed to People on Wednesday, August 21. “The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!”

The rapper is already the father of daughter Chanelle and son Cornell Haynes III with ex Channetta Valentine. He also adopted his late sister Jackie Donahue’s children, Shawn and Sydney, following her 2005 death.

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in December 2023 that Ashanti was pregnant with her and Nelly’s first child. The announcement came after she sparked speculation at Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis, where the couple placed their hands on her stomach while on stage.

Four months later, Ashanti confirmed that she and Nelly were expecting and engaged. (News broke in June that they secretly wed before the end of 2023.)

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” she told Essence in April. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to.”


Ashanti Courtesy of Ashanti/Instagram

At the time, Ashanti also addressed her pregnancy in an Instagram video. “I need about nine months,” she quipped as she rushed on stage for a concert and held up a fertility test.

She captioned the clip, “Baby baby baby baby…. ❤️🙏🏽😆.”

Ashanti and Nelly had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2003 to 2013 after meeting at a Grammy Awards press conference. Following a decade apart, the pair rekindled their romance, fueling reconciliation rumors in April 2023.

Nelly later spoke out about their reunion in September 2023. “Yeah, we cool again,” he said during an appearance on the “Boss Moves With Rasheeda” podcast. “I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned.”

He continued: “Before I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing before career-wise, and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough.”

An insider revealed at the time that Ashanti and Nelly were taking their time amid their reconnection. “A few years ago, Ashanti never would’ve imagined reconciling with Nelly, but they’re enjoying spending time together,” the source told Us. “They don’t want to rush anything.”

The insider added that the two “know each other better than most people” and are “very comfortable” together.

The duo subsequently made their relationship Instagram official in October 2023 when Nelly celebrated Ashanti’s birthday. “One time for the birthday girl,” he gushed. “Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

