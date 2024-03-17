Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Bachelor Nation’s Lace Morris Gives Birth to Her 1st Baby With Ryan John Nelson

By
Bachelor Nation’s Lace Morris Gives Birth to Her 1st Baby With Ryan John Nelson
Lace Morris and Ryan John Nelson. Courtesy of Ryan John Nelson/Instagram

Bachelor alum Lace Morris has welcomed her first baby with Ryan John Nelson.

“Holy s–t, I’m a mom,” Morris, 34, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 16. “That was one of the most special/craziest experiences ever.”

Morris and Nelson named their son Liam Lee.

Bachelor Nation first met Morris in 2016 when she was a contestant on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor. Later that year, she appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she got engaged to Grant Kemp, though they called it quits two months after the finale aired. Following a hiatus from the franchise, Morris returned for season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2022, but she left the show single.

Josh Duhamel s Pregnant Wife Audra Mari Debuts Baby Bump During Red Carpet Date Night 340

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Morris announced her pregnancy in August 2023. “Baby has entered the chat 💬 What a beautiful surprise 🫶🏼,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Baby Nelson due in March.”

The accompanying photo featured Morris’ dog, Lola, wearing a “Baby Security” bandana while posing in front of a sonogram and a onesie that read, “Protected by Lola.”

Lace Morris Gives Birth
Courtesy of Lace Morris/Instagram

In September 2023, Morris revealed that she was expecting a baby boy. “BOY MOM CLUB 💙💙,” she gushed via Instagram. “Not your extravagant gender reveal post … but I could not be happier! My mom sent flowers to my work with the color of [the] gender, so sweet 🥲 I knew it was you bb boy 🫶🏼🫶🏼.”

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Apple Airpods Are on Sale Under $100 Today! View Deal

Ali Fedotoesky mom baby Bachelor

Related: 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Babies: Which Stars Have Given Birth

In the months that followed, Morris shared pregnancy updates via social media. “Half Baked 🤯💙,” she captioned a baby bump picture in October 2023, once she reached the 20-week mark. “Just patiently waiting to pop and to feel little guy kick. I have anterior placenta, so taking a little longer to feel 👣.” (Anterior placenta is a common condition where the placenta grows in front of the uterine wall, making it difficult to feel the baby’s kicks or find a heartbeat, but it is unlikely to cause complications.)

Lace Morris Gives Birth
Courtesy of Lace Morris/Instagram

Morris showed off her bump progress again in December 2023 while sporting a “boy mom” hat, a sports bra and leggings. “All the feels ✨,” she wrote at the time. “I’m truly in awe each day my belly grows … like there’s a tiny human growing in there 😅 I was so unsure how I was going to feel about my body [while] pregnant, and now I can confidently say I find it so beautiful 🥹.”

While Morris kept her relationship with Nelson private before confirming her pregnancy, she offered a closer glimpse at their romance in October 2023. “Baby daddy,” she captioned a series of photos of the couple cuddling in bed, kissing and cradling her bump. “Main squeeze 🫶🏼.”

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!