Bachelor alum Lace Morris has welcomed her first baby with Ryan John Nelson.

“Holy s–t, I’m a mom,” Morris, 34, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 16. “That was one of the most special/craziest experiences ever.”

Morris and Nelson named their son Liam Lee.

Bachelor Nation first met Morris in 2016 when she was a contestant on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor. Later that year, she appeared on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she got engaged to Grant Kemp, though they called it quits two months after the finale aired. Following a hiatus from the franchise, Morris returned for season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2022, but she left the show single.

Morris announced her pregnancy in August 2023. “Baby has entered the chat 💬 What a beautiful surprise 🫶🏼,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Baby Nelson due in March.”

The accompanying photo featured Morris’ dog, Lola, wearing a “Baby Security” bandana while posing in front of a sonogram and a onesie that read, “Protected by Lola.”

In September 2023, Morris revealed that she was expecting a baby boy. “BOY MOM CLUB 💙💙,” she gushed via Instagram. “Not your extravagant gender reveal post … but I could not be happier! My mom sent flowers to my work with the color of [the] gender, so sweet 🥲 I knew it was you bb boy 🫶🏼🫶🏼.”

In the months that followed, Morris shared pregnancy updates via social media. “Half Baked 🤯💙,” she captioned a baby bump picture in October 2023, once she reached the 20-week mark. “Just patiently waiting to pop and to feel little guy kick. I have anterior placenta, so taking a little longer to feel 👣.” (Anterior placenta is a common condition where the placenta grows in front of the uterine wall, making it difficult to feel the baby’s kicks or find a heartbeat, but it is unlikely to cause complications.)

Morris showed off her bump progress again in December 2023 while sporting a “boy mom” hat, a sports bra and leggings. “All the feels ✨,” she wrote at the time. “I’m truly in awe each day my belly grows … like there’s a tiny human growing in there 😅 I was so unsure how I was going to feel about my body [while] pregnant, and now I can confidently say I find it so beautiful 🥹.”

While Morris kept her relationship with Nelson private before confirming her pregnancy, she offered a closer glimpse at their romance in October 2023. “Baby daddy,” she captioned a series of photos of the couple cuddling in bed, kissing and cradling her bump. “Main squeeze 🫶🏼.”