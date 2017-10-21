Baby No. 2 is here! Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Bar Refaeli has welcomed her second child with husband Adi Ezra, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Our hearts are full of love right now, as I am excited to announce I am a ‘mom of two,'” Refaeli said in a statement to Us. “We welcomed Liv’s little sister, Elle, into the world on Friday, October 20th at 20:50 pm, weighing 3 kilos. We are all happy, healthy and eager to start this new chapter in our lives.”

The couple, who are already parents to daughter Liv, 1, announced they were expecting their second bundle of joy via Instagram in March.

Dressed in a cropped black top, the 32-year-old Israeli stunner documented her growing baby bump with a mirror selfie. She captioned the sweet moment “Something’s cooking…”

And since sharing their happy news, the pair, who have been married since September 2015, have not been shy about showing off their pregnancy.

In August, the television host’s pregnancy belly was on full display as she soaked up the sun in an artistic Instagram pic. Refaeli captioned the peaceful moment with a simple green leaf emoji.

And in September, the businesswoman shared a stunning image of herself enjoying a beachfront sunset while subtly cradling her baby bump.

“Imagine there’s no heaven / It’s easy if you try / No hell below us / Above us only sky / Imagine all the people living for today,” the star captioned the peaceful moment, referencing lyrics to John Lennon classic “Imagine.”

Shortly before giving birth, the internationally renowned model uploaded an adorable black-and-white split pic of herself along with Ezra, 42, taken exactly one year apart. In the adorable snap, which showcases both of Refaeli’s pregnancies, the star wears the same black dress as the businessman looks at her with an adoring smile.

“Same week, same dress, same place. Different year. ✨” she wrote on September 27.

To some, Refaeli’s second pregnancy may not come as a surprise. The star opened up about her desire for a big family in an interview Hello! Fashion Monthly in June 2015.

“I think this will be a decade of family … I come from a family of four children,” she said at the time. “A lot of mums could read this and think, ‘Yeah, try having one first.’ Hopefully, I’ll have a big family, but I’ll take it one by one.”

Prior to marrying Ezra, Refaeli dated Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2011.

