Soccer player Benik Afobe announced on Sunday, December 1, that his and wife Lois Smith’s 2-year-old daughter, Amora, died tragically following a “severe infection.”

“It is with extreme heavy heart that the Afobe family have today confirmed the devastating news that their first child, their beloved daughter Amora, 2, passed away late on Friday evening,” the couple wrote in a statement, first posted to Twitter by The Times’ sports writer Henry Winter. “Amora was taken to hospital for treatment after unexpectedly developing a severe infection. Unfortunately she then suffered a number of serious complications and despite doctors doing absolutely everything they possibly could, Amora passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side.”

Statement from Benik Afobe. Thoughts with Benik and his family. RIP Amora. pic.twitter.com/HcQCLZ2jeI — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) December 1, 2019

The statement went on to say, “The entire family have been left totally devastated and heartbroken, and would like to ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time. Thank you.”

The former Arsenal player, 26, and Smith wed in 2016 and welcomed their baby girl the following year.

After playing for the Wolverhamptom Wanderers and Stoke City, the athlete joined the Bristol City team on loan. He has recently been on the sidelines with an injury.

Afobe’s team showed their support on Twitter amid his family’s tragedy. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Bristol City are with Benik and his wife Lois at this tragic time,” chief executive Mark Ashton tweeted on Sunday alongside a photo of the Democratic Republic of the Congo native hugging his teammates. “We cannot imagine the heartache they are feeling and we will do all we can to support them.”

The forward’s former teams also took to Twitter following news of Amora’s death. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stoke City are with Benik Afobe following this morning’s tragic news,” Stoke City’s official account tweeted on Sunday. “We’ll be with you, Benik.”

The Wolves added, “Our hearts break for Benik Afobe and his family following the tragic news of his daughter’s passing this weekend. The Wolves family are with you, Benik.”