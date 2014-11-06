Blue Ivy's got a playmate! Beyonce met and welcomed Kelly Rowland's newborn son Titan into the Destiny's Child family via Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 6.

"There's no better feeling than holding my beautiful nephew. I thank god for the honor of witnessing my sisters journey into motherhood," Queen Bey captioned a professional black-and-white photo of a woman's hands (possibly hers) holding onto infant fingers (possibly Titan's).

"I've always dreamt of our little ones growing up together. I'm so thankful for our bond," the 33-year-old added of Rowland. "Baby Ty, I love you so much. Congrats to my Spoons."

Beyonce also shared a gorgeous pic of a pregnant Rowland, 33, cradling her growing belly. "G," she captioned.

Us Weekly confirmed on Nov. 5 that Rowland and her manager husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed their first child together. "We are thrilled to announce that today we are the proud parents of our first son, Titan Jewell Weatherspoon," the "Spoons" couple told Us in a statement. "Titan was born at 1:30 pm [PT] and weighed 7.5 lbs. We are blessed to report everyone is healthy and happy!"

